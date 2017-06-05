Europe

Announcing the London TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-off!

Oi oi London! Did you miss us? We missed you — although, admittedly, I do live here — which is why we’re returning for a TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-off on 19 July, in conjunction with the incredibly fun conference, Unbound.

If you’re looking to pitch your startup to the TechCrunch team (because, who isn’t?), local VCs and the local tech community, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

Ten companies will be selected to participate in the pitch-off. Each will have exactly 60 seconds to pitch their startup in front of a panel of expert judges, including TC editors and local venture capitalists. Judges will conduct a quick Q&A after each rapid fire pitch, and at the end of all the presentations the panel will determine the winners.

First place at the London Meetup + Pitch-off wins a table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin. Second place gets two tickets to the show, and the Audience Choice winner takes home one ticket to the conference.

Apply to pitch our editors and panel of judges here.

And even if you aren’t interested in pitching on stage yourself, the Meetups are a great opportunity to network with the local tech community and meet TechCrunch writers. Plus, there will be beer (and, if I have my way, tea also).

Buy tickets for just £10 by following this link.

Laters!

Sponsors make TechCrunch events possible. If you want to learn more about sponsorships with TechCrunch, shoot an email to sponsors@techcrunch.com.

A bit about Unbound, our partner:

Join us 19 & 20 July for unbound London, the UK’s largest and most exciting innovation festival, to engage with 5,000 entrepreneurs, corporate/brand executives and investors from 65 countries around the world, be inspired by 150 cross-industry speakers and discover hundreds of pioneering startups: https://goo.gl/BIJULc  Use this code for 50% off: techcrunch50

