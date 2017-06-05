Live from Apple’s WWDC 2017 Keynote

It’s time, Apple fans. It’s Day 1 of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference — which, in turn, means it’s time for Apple to debut pretty much everything it’s been working on behind-the-scenes for the past year. Just as we’ve been doing for ages, we’ll be reporting live from the scene with up-to-the-second updates as the news unfolds.

So what will Apple announce? The rumor mill has churned out whispers on everything from a major new build of iOS, to new MacBook Pros, to Apple’s take on the Amazon Echo/Google Home speaker concept. You’ll have to tune in to find out — fortunately, you’re in the right spot. We’ll be liveblogging right here on this very page.

The keynote is scheduled to begin at 10 A.M. Pacific. For our friends around the world: that’s 1 PM Eastern, 7 AM Hawaii, 6 PM London, and 1 AM on the 6th over in Beijing. With that said: swing by early. We pretty much always start bringing back photos and commentary from around the event before the keynote actually starts.