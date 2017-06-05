iPad
Crunch Report | Everything WWDC 2017

  1. Apple introduces iOS 11
  2. Apple’s new iMacs are now powerful enough to support VR
  3. Apple introduces the new iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch screen and thinner bezels
  4. Apple announces the HomePod

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

  • iPad

  • Matthew Panzarino

    • Bio Matthew Panzarino has been a retail jockey, founded a professional photography business and a news blog covering the Apple ecosystem. He has served as News Editor and Managing Editor at The Next Web and is now Editor-In-Chief at TechCrunch. He has made a name for himself in the tech media world as a writer and editor, relentlessly covering Apple and Twitter, in addition to a broad range of startups …
    • Full profile for Matthew Panzarino

  • iMac

    • Description The iMac is a Brand developed by Apple Inc (Formerly Apple Computer Inc). The Brand encompasses a desktop computers created by Apple.
    • Website N/A
    • Full profile for iMac

  • Apple

    • Founded 1976
    • Overview Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, portable digital music players, and sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Apple provides many products and services, including iPhone; iPad; iPod; Mac; Apple TV; a portfolio …
    • Location Cupertino, CA
    • Categories Consumer Electronics, Retail, Hardware, Electronics
    • Website http://www.apple.com
    • Full profile for Apple

  • TechCrunch

