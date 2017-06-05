Clustree grabs $7.9 million for its AI-powered recruitment service

French startup Clustree just raised a $7.9 million Series A round (€7 million) from Creandum with Idinvest Partners and Alven Capital also participating. Clustree leverages machine learning to help both good employees who feel stuck in their jobs and HR departments who might not think to check their own companies for the perfect candidate.

In order to do this, Clustree has structured more than 250 million career paths from various sources. Big French companies can then tap into this data to get recommendations about who they should hire next for this job opening. The service combines this data set with internal data as well as continuous feedback from HR managers.

Internal candidates are sometimes better for new job positions, which helps when it comes to employee retention. Clustree can also help you with external recruitment.

“Our offer covers the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to succession plan,” founder and CEO Bénédicte de Raphélis Soissan told me “On the recruitment part, Clustree focuses on the natural talent pool of the company: it means that we are analyzing the profiles of their existing employees and the resumes they naturally received. When we deliver recruitment recommendations, our artificial intelligence will analyze that whole unique pool to find interesting candidates.”

Companies like Orange, Crédit Agricole, SNCF, Carrefour and L’Oréal are all using Clustree. And they pay quite a lot of money to access the solution.

“All our customers are French companies but with an international positioning. Our solution is used across 30 different countries,” Bénédicte de Raphélis Soissan said. “It means that we help recruit and manage careers for American, Japanese, Chinese and German people for instance, even if they all work for a leading french company.”

With today’s funding round, the company plans to hire more people across the board. The plan is to get more clients in France and then think about international expansion.