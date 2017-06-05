Apple adds auto-play video blocking to desktop Safari
Hate it when sites blast you with auto-play video? Well Apple is swooping in to fight this scourge with the addition of an auto-play video blocking feature to the new Safari browser for its upcoming desktop High Sierra operating system. Announced today at WWDC, this option will let you keep auto-play videos paused until you choose to unpause them.
We’ll have more details and analysis here soon, but you can keep up with everything going on at WWDC by watching it here or following out live blog
