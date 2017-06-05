Apple is holding a keynote today at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, and the company is expected to unveil new updates for iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and maybe also the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro. At 10 AM PT (1 PM in New York, 6 PM in London, 7 PM in Paris), you’ll be able to watch the event as the company is streaming it live.

Apple is likely to talk about some new features for all its software platforms — WWDC is a developer conference after all. But Apple also usually holds a press conference in Spring. This year, Apple has stayed quiet, turning its usual WWDC keynote into a big deal. Rumor has it that Apple is about to unveil a 10.5-inch iPad Pro as well as minor MacBook (Pro) updates. And maybe Apple could even unveil an Amazon Echo speaker competitor, but don’t hold your breath for this one. It’s going to be a packed one.

If you have the most recent Apple TV, you can download the Apple Events app in the App Store. It lets you stream today’s event and rewatch old events. Users with old Apple TVs can simply turn on their devices. Apple is pushing out the “Apple Events” channel so that you can watch the event.

And if you don’t have an Apple TV, the company also lets you live stream the event from the Apple Events section on its website. This video feed only works in Safari and Microsoft Edge; the good news is that it works on macOS, iOS and Windows 10 — chances are you have at least one device running Safari or Edge.

So to recap, here’s how you can watch today’s Apple event:

Safari on the Mac or iOS.

Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.

An Apple TV gen 4 with the Apple Events app in the App Store.

An Apple TV gen 2 or 3, with the Apple Events channel that arrives automatically right before the event.

Of course, you can also read TechCrunch’s live blog if you’re stuck at work and really need our entertaining commentary track to help you get through your day.