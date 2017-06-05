Apple has just introduced the new iPad Pro.

The new iPad Pro has a 10.5-inch screen, while maintaining the nearly same size as its 9.7-inch predecessors. Obviously, that means Apple has shrunk down the bezels on this bad boy considerably.

That’s a 20 percent larger screen with much thinner bezels, and the tablet weighs in at just 1lbs.

As you may remember, Apple issued a random update to the iPad in March, which essentially upped the processing power and lowered the price.

The larger screen means Apple is adding a full size on-screen keyboard, as well as an external keyboard.

Alongside the update to the 9.7-inch (now 10.5-inch) iPad Pro, the 13-inch model will get true tone displays with 600 nits brightness, meaning they’ll be able to handle HDR video. Plus, Apple is increasing refresh rate to 120hz, which will essentially double the animation frames and maker scrolling extra smooth.

That said, Apple will preserve battery life by automatically adjusting refresh rate based on what you’re looking at. For example, if you’re watching a high frame-rate movie, you’ll likely get the full 120hz refresh rate. If you’re looking at still images, it’ll drop down to a much lower refresh rate.

This offers even better latency for the Apple Pencil, dropping it down to an astounding 20ms.

The new iPad Pro will ship with a new six-core A10x CPU, which has 30 percent faster processing power than the A9x. Plus, Apple is doubling the iPad Pro base model storage to 64GB.

Battery life will still be around 10 hours, and keep the same 12 megapixel rear camera and 7 megapixel rear camera as the last generation.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649, with the big 12.9-inch model starting at $799.

Developing…