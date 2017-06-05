Apple packed a lot of announcements into its WWDC keynote today, even with the long running time, so it’s understandable that the new Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad didn’t get any stage time. Understandable, but unforgivable, because this is truly the company’s greatest creation.

Okay maybe not the greatest, but it is pretty great — it’s the same Magic Keyboard you know and love, with Lightning charging and Apple’s redesigned scissor key mechanisms, but it’s also got a dedicated numeric pad, additional function keys, the home and page up/page down buttons and four full-size navigation arrow keys given the space they deserve.

Those arrow keys might be the most impressive part — they replace the half-size up and down arrows you’ll find on the Magic Keyboard of old, which means you can much more easily and comfortably navigate without looking down, when paging through files, scrolling webpages, driving through lines of code and more.

Apple says it’ll get around a month between charges, and of course it has the standard Mac media keys, plus it ships with another USB to Lightning cable in the box for your collection. It’s a little insane to think about how long it took for Apple to create one of these, but I’m very glad it’s finally here — and shipping right away, too. NumPad now!