Confirming an earlier report, Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developer Conference this morning with an announcement that Amazon’s Prime Video would now arrive on the Apple TV. The two companies, which have been fierce rivals in the video space, had come to agreement earlier this year that allowed Amazon’s app to finally reach the Apple TV platform.

“We are so pleased to welcome Amazon to Apple TV,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, after a brief mention of the company’s TV app, which now supports channels with video content from 50 partners.

Recode had first reported that Amazon and Apple were nearing an agreement to bring Amazon’s app to Apple TV, and BuzzFeed later confirmed the news.

The companies have had a number of issues with each other over the years. Amazon, for example, had stopped selling Apple TV devices as well as Google’s Chromecast a couple of years ago, and it even extended that ban to third-party electronics dealers.

Apple didn’t say when exactly Amazon’s video app would arrive on tvOS, beyond “later this year.”