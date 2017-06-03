Space
SpaceX

Watch SpaceX launch a recycled Dragon capsule to resupply the ISS

SpaceX is getting ready for its second launch attempt for CRS-11, a resupply mission to the International Space Station that was originally set to launch on Thursday. After lightning scrubbed the Thursday attempt, a second instantaneous window will give SpaceX a chance to launch today at 5:07 PM EDT (2:07 PM PDT).

The most interesting part of this launch, will ferry nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies and research materials to the ISS for experiments, is that it’s the first time SpaceX has attempted to reuse one of its Dragon cargo capsules for an active orbital mission. Reuse of the Dragon, along with reuse of its Falcon 9 rockets, is key to SpaceX’s long-term profitability.

SpaceX will also attempt to recover its Falcon 9 first stage at its LZ-1 landing pad at Kennedy Space Center post-launch. Tune in around 20 minutes prior to start time, or at 4:47 PM EDT, to catch the beginning of the live video stream above.

