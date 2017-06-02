Sequoia raised $4 billion across four funds, including $2 billion for its growth fund

Sequoia Capital has raised $4 billion in funding for a variety of funds, according to SEC filings released yesterday. That includes $2 billion for its second growth fund, the size of which had previously not been announced.

In addition to its growth fund, a filing for Sequoia’s China Growth Fund IV, which was launched early last year, showed that the firm had raised $900 million to invest in startups in that market. Another filing for Sequoia Capital India IV, a fund that’s been around since 2014, revealed that the firm had raised about $700 million for that market.

Also among the filings was Sequoia’s fourteenth U.S. fund, which saw its first filing drop back in 2012. A followup filing in 2013 unveiled that the amount raised totaled $475 million. The latest filing shows that it hasn’t grown since then, although the fund is still not closed, suggesting that Sequoia could raise more capital to invest in startups backed in that vintage.

A representative from Sequoia declined to comment on the filings.