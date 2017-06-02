community
﻿Crunch Report | The World Is Melting

Storage provider Tintri’s IPO filing shows mounting losses

  1. Alphabet’s Waymo is also exploring self-driving trucking
  2. Bumble is opening a physical space in New York for dates to meet up
  3. Venture investors blast US decision to withdraw from Paris Climate Accord

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Chris Gates

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

