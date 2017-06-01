US approves social media background checks for Visa applicants

The US is buttressing its paperwork walls with new requirements for social media disclosures as part of revised Visa applications.

Reported by Reuters earlier today, the decision from the US government’s Office of Management and Budget was made over strenuous objections from education and academic groups during a public comment period.

The new questionnaire will ask for social media handles dating back over the last five years and biographical information dating back 15 years.

For critics, the new questionnaire represents yet another obstacle that the government is putting in the path of potential immigrants, would-be students, and qualified researchers and teachers that may otherwise want to come to the United States.

Check out what the new Visa questionnaire looks like here.

Quoting an unnamed State Department official, Reuters reported that the additional information would only be requested when the department determines that “such information is required to confirm identity or conduct more rigorous national security vetting.”

In an earlier Reuters report, the news service quoted immigration attorney railing against the new procedures.