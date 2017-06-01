Apps
Vellum

Brand new Vellum picks a fight for prettier (e)books

Posted by
Next Story

Adobe Scan turns your documents, receipts & more into editable PDFs

E-books are a lot of things. Convenient. Good for the environment. Usually cheaper than printed books. One thing they’re rarely accused of is being good-looking. Ugly books is what 180g is declaring war on with a completely revamped, 2.0 version of Vellum. Oh, and in the process, they’re adding support for making wood-pulp books, too. Fancy.

There’s no real shortage of software that can generate e-books. Hell, if you are a particular sucker for punishment, you could probably convince Microsoft Word to gargle out something that could be turned into a giant stack of faxes, bound together and generously be called a “book.” The problem with Word and most other e-book-creation software is that they are almost universally completely hopeless. Terrible user experience, and mediocre output at best. The problem is, it’s for e-books, so nobody really cares. Except those of us who do, that is.

The software makes it easy to create box sets, too, if you’re a particularly prolific word-writer

Vellum’s previous version has been out for a few years, and there are plenty of e-books that have been created using the software already. The biggest change for today’s 2.0 launch is that the package now supports creating books for print, too, with an integration for on-demand printing services like IngramSpark and CreateSpace.

Vellum 2.0 can create print-ready files for e-books, even if you’re not a massive print nerd (like yours truly). Taking an e-book for an outing into meatspace includes knowing about margins, trim sizes, font sizes and page numbering, and creating front matter, headers and footers and page-numbered tables of contents. You also need to do typography geekery such as widow prevention (avoiding single sentences on a page) and spread balancing. Sounds dirty, no? I like it. Either way, Vellum takes care of all of that, plus converting images to print-ready black and white. Best of all, you can proof it all using any PDF reader — such as the Preview app.

The company’s pricing scheme is interesting, with two tiers available: a $200 tier for e-books only, or a $250 tier for both electron-powered books and books: Deforestation Edition. If you want to upgrade from one tier to another, you’ll be charged $100, so it may be worth doing a bit of planning ahead. Once you have a license you can make as many books with as many pen names for as long as you like.

Vellum is only available for Mac, with no plans in the pipeline for other platforms. A bit of a setback if you’re a Windows or Linux jockey, but for the Mac fans among us, you’re golden.

As you can tell, I’m a wee bit excited about Vellum. Why? Well, if you’ve ever had the displeasure of putting an e-book together, you’ll have experienced the excruciating pain of making sense of any of this — it’s a huge pain in the rectum, finally resolved by an elegant piece of software that takes most of the hassle out of the process.

Crunchbase

  • Vellum

  • John Carmack

    • Bio John D. Carmack is an American game programmer and the co-founder of id Software. Carmack was the lead programmer of the id computer games Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Quake, their sequels and the Commander Keen series of games. Though Carmack is best known for his innovations in 3D graphics, he is also a rocketry enthusiast and the founder and lead engineer of Armadillo Aerospace. In October 2008, …
    • Full profile for John Carmack

  • Linus Torvalds

    • Bio Linus Benedict Torvalds is a Finnish software engineer best known for having initiated the development of the Linux kernel and git revision control system. He later became the chief architect of the Linux kernel, and now acts as the project's coordinator. Source: [Wikipedia](http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linus_Torvalds)
    • Full profile for Linus Torvalds

  • David Heinemeier Hansson

  • Peter Norvig

    • Bio Peter Norvig is a fellow of the American Association for Artificial Intelligence and the Association for Computing Machinery. At Google, Inc. he was director of search quality, responsible for the core Web search algorithms from 2002-2005, and has been director of research from 2005 on. Previously, he was the head of the Computational Sciences Division at NASA Ames Research Center, making him NASA’s …
    • Full profile for Peter Norvig

  • Jeff Dean

    • Bio Jeff Dean joined Google in 1999 and is currently a Google Senior Fellow in Google's Research Group, where he leads the Google Brain team, Google's deep learning research team in Mountain View, working on systems for speech recognition, computer vision, language understanding, and various predictive tasks. He has co-designed / implemented five generations of Google's crawling, indexing, and query …
    • Full profile for Jeff Dean

  • Guido van Rossum

    • Bio Guido is the author of the popular [Python](http://www.python.org) programming language. The Python community refers to him as the BDFL (Benevolent Dictator For Life), a title straight from a Monty Python skit. He moved from the Netherlands to the USA in 1995, where he met his wife. Until July 2003 they lived in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC with their son Orlijn, who was born …
    • Full profile for Guido van Rossum

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Vellum
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Adobe Scan turns your documents, receipts & more into editable PDFs

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard