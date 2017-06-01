Startup Alley is the buzzing heart of TechCrunch’s Disrupt events, and this year at Disrupt SF (Sept. 18-20) 30 startups will get to exhibit for one day at no charge plus receive two tickets for access to all three days of the show.

Here’s how the program works. TechCrunch is seeking awesome startups for Featured Pavilions, which are a special section of Startup Alley based on categories where there is a lot of startup activity and investor interest. Startups are free to apply to the 10 Featured Pavilions we’ll have at Disrupt SF, and we will pick three winners for each pavilion to receive the free spots. Wait, there’s more! Each winning startup will have a three-minute slot on the Showcase Stage, in the heart of Startup Alley, to pitch their startup to the thousands of Disrupt attendees. Here are the pavilions:

AR/VR

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain/Cryptocurrencies

Health/Biotech

E-commerce/Marketplace

Enterprise

FinTech

Media (Entertainment, Film, TV, Music, Marcom & Advertising, Gaming)

Robotics/Drones/Mobility

Security/Privacy

You can apply here. The application deadline for these featured pavilions is Friday, July 14, and we’ll be notifying the winners shortly thereafter. If you are also applying to the Battlefield competition, don’t worry, applying for a Pavilion as well will not interfere with your Battlefield application.

Unfortunately, we can only offer free spots to three companies in each pavilion, but if your startup is not one of the lucky ones we will extend a discounted ticket / exhibit offer to all the companies that apply. So don’t miss out. Apply now.

No featured pavilion category fits your startup? No worries, we have a special deal for you. Startups that purchase Startup Alley ticket packages before June 23, 2017 will get three tickets for the price of two. You can find out more information and purchase your Startup Alley tickets here.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 at San Francisco’s Pier 48. We can’t wait to see you there.

For potential sponsors out there, yes, the pavilions are available for sponsorship. For more information, please contact us by filling out this form.

