Apply right NOW for the TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-Off in Tel Aviv

TechCrunch is coming back to Israel with a Meetup + Pitch-off in Tel Aviv because everybody had a great time last year. The event will be on June 28 at Trask, between 6-10 p.m. If you want to introduce your startup to the world, compete in the Pitch-Off. It’s a great challenge and applications are open now! All applications must be in by June 6. That’s in five days, so hurry up before it’s too late!

We’ll select approximately 8 to 10 great startups to compete in our event. You’ll get to explain your startup and why it’s awesome to a panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in two minutes or less. And the best part is that you’ll be competing for an opportunity to attend TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco or Berlin.

Here are the prizes:

First Place: A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin

A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin Second Place: Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin Third Place: One ticket to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

As usual, we have more surprises up our sleeve. Alongside the Pitch-Off, we’ll also have some pretty amazing guests on our stage for fireside chats. More will be announced soon, so grab your seat and stay tuned!

Thank you so much to our sponsors Leumi Tech and Blonde 2.0.

