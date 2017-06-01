With the Moto Z2 Play, modularity is Motorola’s new mainstream

TechCrunch is holding its first ever event focused solely on robotics on July 17 at MIT’s Kresge Auditorium in Cambridge, Mass., and today we’re really pleased to roll out the agenda for TC Sessions: Robotics.

The event’s purpose is to convene two very different worlds in robotics — the nascent startup and venture scene and the deeply established research, government and corporate worlds. We think we’ve got our arms around all that and more. Anyone who attends TC Sessions: Robotics will learn how tomorrow’s robotics companies and technologies are going to populate our workplaces, homes, and everything in between while also learning where to make smart bets for employment, investment and education.

The agenda is packed with the top scientists, executives and companies in the robotics world. And it’s not done yet. Look for announcements in the coming days of workshops, a few remaining speakers, and our pitch-off contestants.

Please set aside July 17 and join TechCrunch, our speakers, and attendees for an amazing day of robotics.

Agenda

TC Sessions: Robotics

July 17, 2017 @ MIT’s Kresge Auditorium

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening Remarks from Matthew Panzarino

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

What’s Next at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with Daniela Rus (MIT CSAIL)

9:25 AM – 9:50 AM

Is Venture Ready for Robotics? with Manish Kothari (SRI), Josh Wolfe (Lux Capital) and Helen Zelman (Lemnos)

10:10 AM – 10:35 AM

Collaborative Robots At Work with Clara Vu (VEO), Jerome Dubois (6 River Systems) and Holly Yanco (UMass Lowell)

10:35 AM – 10:55 AM

Coffee Break

10:55 AM – 11:20 AM

Building A Robotics Startup from Angel to Exit with Helen Greiner (CyPhy Works), Andy Wheeler (GV) and Elaine Chen (Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship)

11:20 AM – 11:30 AM

Soft Robotics (Carl Vause) Demo

11:30 AM – 11:55 AM

Re-imagineering Disney Robotics with Martin Buehler (Disney Imagineering)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Lunch and Workshops TBA

1:00 PM – 1:20 PM

Amazon’s Play for Robotic Preeminence with Tye Brady (Amazon Robotics)

1:20 PM – 1:55 PM

When Robots Fly with Buddy Michini (Airware), Andreas Raptopoulos (Matternet) and Anil Nanduri (Intel)

1:55 PM – 2:15 PM

Packbot, Roomba and Beyond with Colin Angle (iRobot)

2:15 PM – 2:35 PM

Building Better Bionics Samantha Payne (Open Bionics) and TBA

2:35 PM – 2:45 PM

Demo TBA

2:45 PM – 3:05 PM

The Future of Industrial Robotics with Sami Atiya (ABB)

3:05 PM – 3:25 PM

Coffee Break

3:25 – 3:35 PM

Demo TBA

3:35 PM – 4:15 PM

Robotics Startup Pitch-off (Judges and contestants TBA)

4:15 PM – 4:35 PM

The Age Of The Household Robot with Gill Pratt (Toyota Research Institute)

4:35 PM – 4:55 PM

Building The Robot Brain with Heather Ames (Neurala) and Brian Gerky (OSRF) and TBA

4:55 PM – 5:20 PM

Robots, AI and Humanity with David Barrett (Olin), David Edelman (MIT) and Dr. Brian Pierce (DARPA) and TBA

5:20 PM – 5:25 PM

Wrap Up

5:25 PM -7:00 PM

Reception