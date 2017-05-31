Matterport launches Pro2 camera optimized for 2D and 3D imagery

Matterport is updating its depth-sensing camera for customers seeking to capture their businesses and real estate properties in virtual reality.

The Pro2 Camera is a spec bump rather than a rethink of the company’s first camera and is actually built upon improving the quality of its 2D still imagery for customers who are using print mediums in addition to the virtual reality tours which Matterport enables through its web and headset experiences.

Each of the Pro2’s three sensors have been updated to handle the 2D stills which can now capture stills at a 4k image resolution. The device also boasts a GPS chip to make it easier for frequent users to match shoots to properties, something that will grow even more following the company’s recent partnership with Google to enable 360-degree 3D viewing directly from within Street View.

Matterport was started in 2014 as a solution for customers wanting to capture spaces in an immersive way. The company has raised around $61 million from investors.

A big part of the update was to create a way for customers to take care of their 2D and 3D photo needs at once for a simpler, lower cost process.

“By better supporting tradition 2D media in the single solution, this is the best thing you can do to accelerate the adoption of 3D VR,” CEO Bill Brown told me.

The Matterport Pro2 camera will cost $3,995 and is available now for pre-order. The device starts shipping June 15.