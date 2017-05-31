Get ready for a new Pokémon game for smartphones

The Pokémon Company just launched a new website introducing a brand new Pokémon game for your iPhone and Android phone, as Kotaku spotted. The game is called Pokéland and is currently only available as a limited beta in Japan.

If you think this is a sequel to Pokémon Go, you’ll be disappointed as it looks like a brand new game. According to the website, Pokéland is all about fighting other monsters across various levels.

The game is developed by Ambrella, the same game studio that was in charge of Pokémon Rumble for the Wii, WiiU and 3DS. You’ll be able to use your Nintendo account and the game will require an internet connection.

Right now, the app is only available on Android in Japan for the first 10,000 users who download the app — my guess is that the beta is already full.

Eventually, the game will feature 134 Pokémons, 52 levels across 6 islands. Beta players only get to play the first 15 levels. And it should be a free-to-play game.

It’s unclear when the final game is going to be available in Japan and internationally. But the beta is ending on June 9. So if everything runs smoothly, you can expect a new Pokémon game in just a few weeks.