Mary Meeker
tito hamze
tito
Bixby
Crunch Report | 2017 Internet Trends Report
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
How sales took Ysiad Ferreiras from gang violence in the Bronx to Silicon Valley
Today’s Stories
- Read Mary Meeker’s essential 2017 Internet Trends report
- Nest’s latest home camera is the super smart Nest Cam IQ
- Elon Musk will leave Trump councils if U.S. withdraws from Paris agreement
- Samsung’s elusive Bixby voice assistant is reportedly still weeks away from launching
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted & Edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Donald J. Trump
- Bio Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American business magnate, investor, author, television personality and the newly elected President of the United States in the 2016 presidential election. He is the chairman and president of The Trump Organization, and the founder of Trump Entertainment Resorts. Trump's career, branding efforts, lifestyle and outspoken manner helped make him a celebrity, …
- Full profile for Donald J. Trump
-
Mary Meeker
- Bio Mary Meeker joined Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in December 2010. She focuses on investments in the firm’s digital practice and helps lead KPCB’s Digital Growth Funds, targeting high-growth Internet companies that have achieved rapid adoption and scale. Mary serves on the boards of Square, Lending Club and DocuSign and has been involved in KPCB’s investments in SoundCloud, LegalZoom, Spotify, …
- Full profile for Mary Meeker
-
Nest Labs
- Founded 2010
- Overview Nest Labs is a home automation producer of programmable, self-learning, sensor-driven, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, smoke detectors, and other security systems. It introduced the Nest Learning Thermostat in 2011 as its first product. The Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector was then introduced in October 2013. After acquiring Dropcam, the rebranded Nest Cam was introduced in June 2015.
- Location Palo Alto, CA
- Categories Sensor, Home Automation, Manufacturing
- Website http://www.nest.com
- Full profile for Nest Labs
-
Nest
- Founded 2010
- Overview Hatched in 2010, Nest is a full service early-stage venture capital firm focused on helping startups and talented founders from around the world build businesses that apply and commercialise innovation.Nest partners with leading corporations (OCBC, DBS, Infiniti and others) to run a series of mentor-driven accelerators within the healthcare, fintech, insurance, blockchain and smart cities &mobility …
- Location Sheung Wan,
- Categories Incubators, Finance, Venture Capital, FinTech, Innovation Management
- Founders Simon Squibb
- Website http://nest.vc
- Full profile for Nest
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Elon Musk
- Bio Elon co-founded Tesla and continues to oversee the company's product strategy -- including the design, engineering and manufacturing of more and more affordable electric vehicles for mainstream consumers. As Chairman and Product Architect, he helped design the ground-breaking Tesla Roadster, for which he won an Index and a Global Green award, the latter presented by Mikhail Gorbachev. In October 2008, …
- Full profile for Elon Musk
-
Samsung Electronics
- Founded 1969
- Overview Samsung Electronics is a South Korean multinational electronics company engaged in consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company develops, manufactures, and sells various consumer products, including mobile phones, tablets, televisions, Blu-ray players, DVD players, home theater systems, digital cameras, and camcorders; …
- Location Suwon, 17
- Categories Semiconductor, Medical Device, Hardware, Electronics
- Website http://www.samsung.com/us
- Full profile for Samsung Electronics
0
SHARES