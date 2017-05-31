Clinton: “email account was turned into the biggest scandal since Lord knows when”

Hillary Clinton appeared on stage at Code Conference on Wednesday in Rancho Palos Verdes, California and reflected on why she lost the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

Unsurprisingly, the widespread coverage of her unsecured email usage was a sour point. The “email account was turned into the biggest scandal since Lord knows when.” She griped that the “mainstream media covered that like Pearl Harbor.”

She also felt that former FBI director James Comey had a lot to do with the perception that she was a criminal. “Comey was more than happy to talk about my emails, but he wouldn’t talk about investigations with Russians,” said Clinton. “We thought we were going to win. The Comey letter was measurable.”

Social media played a larger role than ever in the 2016 election and Clinton had some thoughts about Twitter and Facebook.

“The vast majority of the news items posted were fake,” she said about Facebook. “The other side was using content that was just flat out false and delivering it in a very personalized way… That really influenced the information that people were relying on.”



Lately she’s been wondering why millions of bots are following Trump on Twitter. Is that “to make him look more popular than he is?”

She also had some quips about his “covfefe” tweet, the misspelling that shook the internet Tuesday night. “I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians,” she joked. But this tweet and others, she said could be a distraction. “Maybe for a minute you’ll forget about the latest accusations” regarding Russia and healthcare.

Clinton also spoke about the role that data played in “weaponizing” information on social media and other online platforms. She talked about how the RNC built a giant data drove after the loss of the 2012 presidential election.

She accused the RNC of using that data to work with the Russians and the makers of fake news to create a targeted and effective approach. “The marriage of the domestic fake news operations, the domestic RNC Republican allied data, combined with the very effective capabilities that the Russians brought” was a perfect storm.

She’s also in favor of tech billionaires buying more newspapers, like Jeff Bezos did with the Washington Post. “Jeff Bezos saved the Washington Post,” she said. Newspapers still “drive news online, drives news on TV.”