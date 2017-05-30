See you Iceland tonight at the Whale Museum

Lets meet up in Iceland tonight! The micro-meetup is now happening at at the Whales of Iceland museum, Fiskislóð 23, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland. The other place was booked so now we get to see whale carcasses.

The event is being held on tonight, May 30, from 5 PM to 7 PM UTC.

Event starts at 5pm and you can meet the speakers and mentors coming to Startup Iceland 2017. Expect some booze, some fun, and some networking.

You can RSVP here. See you soon!