Seattle Meetup pitch-off applications extended to June 7th!

Seattle is heating up for TechCrunch. We are coming back to the Emerald City to drink some coffee, meet some startups and host a pitch-off and meetup event. We’ve extended applications to June 7th so all you busy startup founders have the chance to apply to the pitch-off.

How does it work? Selected startups will pitch for 60 seconds on the TechCrunch Meetup stage at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle in front of TechCrunch Editorial, VCs, and the TC Meetup Audience. The winner of the Meetup gets a free spot at TechCrunch Disrupt SF this September. The runner-up and audience choice get tickets to the conference.

Why? Just last month the TechCrunch Miami Meetup Winner, RecordGram, went from winning the meetup, exhibiting in Startup Alley, winning Wild Card, and then going on to win TechCrunch Disrupt New York Startup Battlefield, the Disrupt Cup, and $50,000.

After the companies pitch, there’s time to grab a drink and connect with the local tech community, investors, and pitch your company to the TechCrunch Staff.

Startups can apply to pitch here. If you are looking to just come check out the event you can snag tickets here.