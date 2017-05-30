Crunch Report | Getting Down to the Essentials
Next Story
Launching an aerospace startup at Mach 2 with your hair on fire
Today’s Stories
- Android creator Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone looks stunning and will cost $699
- Uber fires Otto co-founder Anthony Levandowski due to Waymo dispute
- Intel reveals its new 18-core, 36-thread “extreme” Core i9 processor at Computex
- Come hang out with me and TC writers in Tel-Aviv
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted & Edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES