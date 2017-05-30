Uber
Crunch Report | Getting Down to the Essentials

  1. Android creator Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone looks stunning and will cost $699
  2. Uber fires Otto co-founder Anthony Levandowski due to Waymo dispute
  3. Intel reveals its new 18-core, 36-thread “extreme” Core i9 processor at Computex
  4. Come hang out with me and TC writers in Tel-Aviv

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted & Edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

  • Andy Rubin

    Bio Andy Rubin is the founder and CEO of Playground Global, a studio that provides resources, mentorship and funding to startups making hardware devices. Andy is most known for his instrumental work in mobile, acting as the co-founder and CEO for both Android and Danger Inc., and SVP of Mobile at Google. Andy joined the Google team in 2005 through the acquisition of Android, which under his leadership …
    • Full profile for Andy Rubin

  • Intel

    • Founded 1968
    Overview Intel designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. The company operates through PC client, data center, Internet of Things, mobile and communications groups; software and services; and all other segments. Its platforms are used in various computing applications comprising notebooks, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, …
    • Location Santa Clara, CA
    • Categories Semiconductor, Product Design, Hardware, Manufacturing
    • Website http://www.intel.com/
    • Full profile for Intel

  • TechCrunch

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

