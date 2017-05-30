With one misspelled word, President Trump gifts Twitter the #covfefe meme
Covfefe: sometimes it takes something special to make you step back and realize the state of the world you live in.
That’s what happened this Tuesday evening in the U.S. when President Trump gifted the internet a very unexpected present: the covfefe meme.
Within an hour of the misspelled a word going out in a tweet to his 31 million followers, Covfefe had become Twitter’s number one trending hashtag worldwide. It is even trending in countries outside of the U.S..
At the time of writing, the tweet was sent one hour ago and still had not been deleted. Over that period, it racked up nearly 35,000 retweets and over 42,000 likes.
As you’d expect, Twitter users — one of the internet’s most enthusiastic meme-loving communities — seized on the error, which has become the source of much comedy.
Enjoy some of the best:Featured Image: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg/Getty Images
