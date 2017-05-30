Apple Music’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ will premiere on August 8

Apple Music’s karaoke series has a release date: August 8.

Following the premiere, Apple says new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be released every Tuesday. The show was first announced last year, spinning out of the carpool karaoke segments on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

Corden will also be part of the new show as a creator and executive producer, and he’ll appear in segments with Will Smith and LeBron James. However, it sounds like there will be plenty of Corden-less episodes, too, pairing up celebrities Shakira and Trevor Noah, as well as Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play Sansa and Arya Stark on Game of Thrones. There will even be a segment focused on “Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family.”

Apple had initially said the show would be released in April, before pushing things back.

Earlier this year, Spike’s Caraoke Showdown seems to have come and gone without anyone noticing — but after all, Corden’s version is the one that everyone recognizes, and it’s the one that delivered the biggest YouTube video of 2016.

Even if you’re not a big fan of Corden or the carpool karaoke concept (or if you like both fine, thank you very much, but think the idea is a little too thin to justify a full series ), the show is worth tracking as Apple Music’s first move into original video content, along with the Planet of the Apps reality show.

Featured Image: Apple