Apple went full dad joke with the names of this year’s secret WWDC panels

[somewhere in Cupertino, probably]

“Hey Rick?”

“Yeah, Bill?”

“We need a bunch of placeholder names for sessions at WWDC. The ones about… you know. That stuff we’re not really allowed to talk about yet. People tear these names apart looking for clues on what’s coming, so can you name them all ‘SESSION NAME TBD’ and throw them online?”

“Sure! But… how about we use puns instead? We’ll even use emoji.”

“Nahhh, let’s keep it simple and —”

“FIRST ONE IS UP. ”

“Ok Rick, one is fine. but let’s keep the rest —”

“I JUST POSTED ANOTHER FIVE. One in German!”



“Rick, stop. People are going to find these.”

“You tell me what to do anymore Bill. We’re going to this one for all it’s worth.”

“Rick how did you even just pronounce the donut emoji out loud?”

“I’m working here, Bill. Please ”