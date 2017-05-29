Waze co-founder Uri Levine joins the TechCrunch Tel Aviv Meetup + Pitch-off, June 28

The TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-off in Tel Aviv is drawing closer and we’re super excited to start announcing our speakers for the event.

We’ve already announced some guests will be joining our stage for fireside chats. Today we’re delighted to announce Uri Levine co-founder of Waze will be speaking.

Uri Levine is a passionate serial entrepreneur and disruptor. He co-founded Waze, the world’s largest driving traffic and navigation app, with more than 250M drivers around the globe, which was acquired by Google on June 2013 for more than $1.1 billion.

After Waze, he co-founded and is acts as chairman or board member in several startups. Levine focuses mainly on consumer services, with the agenda of “create a lot of value to a lot of users”, like saving money, time and empower them – in other words, doing good and doing well.

Among startups Levine is involved in are: FeeX, which allows users to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in their retirement savings and long term investment plans; Zeek – a marketplace for unused store credit; Roomer – a marketplace for non-refundable hotel reservations; FairFly, which monitors the airfare of your own itinerary after you made reservation and allows to rebook flight once price drops; Moovit, which is like Waze but for public transportation, serving 50M passengers around the globe; Engie, an app that connects to the car computer, running diagnostics and gathers quotation before going to the mechanic; HERE, location cloud company, which enables digital mapping and real-time location applications for consumers, vehicles, enterprises and cities.

The event will be on June 28, at Trask, between 6-10 p.m.

Israel is one of the world’s fastest-growing and most impressive startup ecosystems, and we simply can’t resist coming back. If you feel you have the chops to compete in the Pitch-off, applications are open now! All applications must be in by June 6.

We’ll select approximately 8 to 10 great startups to explain to our panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in two minutes or less why their startup is awesome. And the best part is that you’ll be competing for an opportunity to attend TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin.

First Place: A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin

Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin Third Place: One ticket to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Also, shout out to our sponsors Leumi Tech and Blonde 2.0.

Send your application and see you soon!