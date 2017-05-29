NYU’s Sarah Kaufman talks about the shape of cities to come

On this week’s episode of Technotopia we talk to Sarah Kaufman, the Assistant Director at the Rudin Center for Transportation Policy & Management. Kaufman is working to create new transit opportunities for New Yorkers – and the world – and expects the future to be quite interesting.

Her prediction? As we move towards self-driving cars we will see more options for paratransit – the services available for folks who can’t use public transit. These new services will get us all from point A to point B safely and quickly and, thanks to increases in efficiency, far more cheaply. Listen in to hear her predictions.

Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs. You can subscribe in Sticher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.