British Airways extends London flight cancellations through Saturday amid IT failure
British Airways has yet to fix the IT outage that caused them to cancel all flights at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports earlier Saturday. They originally thought they would be back online by about 6pm GMT, but they’ve now acknowledged that operations will remain suspended through the rest of the day.
A”major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” said CEO Alex Cruz in a video statement. They are offering customers full refunds, if they choose not to rebook their travel.
