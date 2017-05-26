Equity podcast: The largest tech fund in history, and where are the IPOs?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where each week we tell jokes about other people’s money.

This week, Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and I — Alex Wilhelm — were joined by Rick Kline, a partner at Goodwin. Kline is a lawyer focused on “M&A transactions [and] capital markets transactions,” according to his official bio, making him an ideal addition to the crew for this week’s natter.

On the show we took a dive into IPOs, what constitutes a good pop, and who might be next. We also drilled into the massive new Softbank fund and what it might mean for tech rounds both big and small. Oh, and Peloton remains something that we can’t get enough of. Some of us even Soul Cycle.

It was good to be back in the studio following our live edition in New York. (If you missed it, catch up!).

