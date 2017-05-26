Crunch Report | Sprig Is Shutting Down
Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates, Sam Altman invest $30 million in Change.org
Today’s Stories
- On-demand food startup Sprig is shutting down today
- Nielsen: over 92% of viewing among U.S. adults still happens on the TV screen
- Sergey Brin’s giant airship will be world’s largest, serve humanitarian role
- Even the world’s largest bitcoin exchange couldn’t handle this week’s cryptocurrency boom
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
