Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard commencement speech here

College dropout-turned-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally got his degree today, and now he’s about to give Harvard’s 366th commencement speech.

You can watch him speak here now, where we’ll embed the Facebook Live broadcast on TechCrunch, and provide frequent updates on any news or insights he mentions.

“I’ll share what I’ve learned about our generation and the world we’re all building together” Zuckerberg writes. “This is personally important to me and I’ve been writing it for a while.”

Live Updates From Zuckerberg’s Speech

Zuckerberg began his speech by calling Harvard “The greatest university in the world”, and cracking a couple corny jokes like telling students “You accomplished something I never could.”

He described how he met Priscilla Chan at the going away party friends through Zuckerberg when the university threatened to kick him out for creating Facebook-predecessor FaceMash. In a touching moment, he says because it led him to meet his future wife, FaceMash is actually the most important thing he built at Harvard.

Then Zuckerberg got into the focus of his speech: Purpose. He described how through his travels around the country, people have told him they’re trying to fill a void in their lives as jobs and community become less important in modern society. And that Zuckerberg foreshadowed how these problems could worsen as technology replaces jobs.

His first strategy for the world to find purpose is for people to make the hard choice to get started on big projects. For example, it might be tough to start fighting climate change, but we can put people to work installing solar panels, or we can start ending disease by getting people to contribute their health data and genomes.

His second strategy revolves around equal opportunity. He believes “it’s time for our generation to define a new social contract” where we measure progress by everyone having a role and a purpose. Zuckerberg suggested universal basic income, affordable childcare, flexible healthcare, prison reform, and continuous education as the ways to provide this equal opportunity.

Finally, he believes that we need to build community, both locally with our neighbors, and between nations to unite the globe.

Featured Image: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images