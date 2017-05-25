Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard commencement speech here

College dropout-turned-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally got his degree today, and now he’s about to give Harvard’s 366th commencement speech.

You can watch him speak here now, where we’ll embed the Facebook Live broadcast on TechCrunch, and provide frequent updates on any news or insights he mentions.

“I’ll share what I’ve learned about our generation and the world we’re all building together” Zuckerberg writes. “This is personally important to me and I’ve been writing it for a while.”

Zuckerberg began his speech by calling Harvard “The greatest university in the world”, and cracking a couple corny jokes like telling students “You accomplished something I never could.”

Featured Image: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images