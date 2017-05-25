Tips for mastering Magikarp Jump, the next Pokémon masterpiece

Nearly two decades after the release of the original Pokémon Red and Blue in the U.S., the Pokémon company has come out with another true masterpiece.

It’s called Magikarp Jump, which came out for iOS and Android earlier today. It’s about training Magikarp, the most beloved Pokémon in the universe, to jump as hard as it can and squash the hopes and dreams of its opponents. But Magikarp Jump can be a complicated beast to master, so here are some tips to get started:

Choose your pole carefully and be patient when fishing

Waiting for the best Magikarp is the first step to becoming a true Magikarp master.

Name it something original

Your Magikarp will eventually have a mid-life existential crisis. Make sure to nurture its individuality if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Accept nuggets from strangers

Your Magikarp needs those nuggets and it can’t Tweet. Give your Magikarp the gift of nuggets if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Skip the commentary

Your Magikarp doesn’t want to listen to the same announcer over and over, it wants to be a winner. Take your Magikarp straight to the ring if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Demand a play review

There’s no harm in asking officials to review the jump. You’ll need to learn the best strategies as a coach if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Spend your coins on upgrades and stuff

You aren’t going to collect interest on those coins. You’ll need to invest in your Magikarp’s future if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Ignore the health risks of drinking soda

The internet wants to make you think that soda is bad. The truth is, your Magikarp loves soda, and you should feed it some if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Be sure to give your Magikarp lots of praise

It won’t always max out that jump counter, but if you want to be a Magikarp master you’ll have to treat it with respect.

Always accept your achievement rewards

You’ll want to rake in that sweet, sweet cash after all if you want to be a Magikarp master.

Be sure to have your phone out when updating your computer

This is a good opportunity to train your Magikarp if you hope to be a Magikarp master.

Always grab the thing

No one wants a quitter; Magikarp masters take risks. Throw caution to the wind if you hope to be a Magikarp master.

Teach your Magikarp to respect its elders

You wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the Magikarp you’ve raised over the years. You must ensure that knowledge is passed to future generations if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Buy lots of friends

Your Magikarp might get lonely. Buy it some friends with cash like any good coach will do if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Check in with other trainers

You’ll want to know how your Magikarp is stacking up against other Magikarps. Learn from your peers if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Let it do its thing

If your Magikarp wants some berries, let it have some berries. You need to trust its judgment if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Don’t have any regrets

Fish die all the time. You’ll have to be ready to move on if you want to be a true Magikarp master.

Good luck, trainer!