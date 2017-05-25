Tesla Model 3 said to do 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds

The Tesla Model 3 is so close you could taste it (probably tastes like car) but we don’t yet know final specs on the vehicle. A new retail comparison chart surfaced at the Tesla Model 3 Owners Club forum (via InsideEVs) that offers some insight into what we can expect for specs, though it seems primarily designed to remind prospective buyers how great the Model S is by comparison.

In the diagram, we see that the Model 3 has a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds, which is more than double the Model S best time of 2.3 seconds (which is achieved with the P100D variant operating in Ludicrous Mode). That’s in keeping with Tesla’s announced specs of “under 6 seconds” for the base model, which was made public in April, 2016.

The rest of the info from the chart was previously known, including a “215+” mile range from a single charge, and delivery time extending out beyond the one year mark, as well as pay-per-use charging at Tesla’s high-speed Supercharger stations. The trunk space detail also shows the value gap between the two cars – the smaller Model 3 has less than half the interior storage volume across both its trunk and its ‘frunk’ (front trunk).

While a 5.6 second 0-60 time isn’t going to break any records, it does put the Model 3 in comfortable company with the Audi A3 and near the BMW 330i, and it’ll definitely feel like a fast car, especially for sedan owners coming to electric from the first time from fuel injection vehicles.