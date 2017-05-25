Automotive
Tesla

Tesla Model 3 said to do 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds

Posted by
Next Story

The Yard coworking space picks up $15 million in credit from IDB Bank

The Tesla Model 3 is so close you could taste it (probably tastes like car) but we don’t yet know final specs on the vehicle. A new retail comparison chart surfaced at the Tesla Model 3 Owners Club forum (via InsideEVs) that offers some insight into what we can expect for specs, though it seems primarily designed to remind prospective buyers how great the Model S is by comparison.

In the diagram, we see that the Model 3 has a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds, which is more than double the Model S best time of 2.3 seconds (which is achieved with the P100D variant operating in Ludicrous Mode). That’s in keeping with Tesla’s announced specs of “under 6 seconds” for the base model, which was made public in April, 2016.

The rest of the info from the chart was previously known, including a “215+” mile range from a single charge, and delivery time extending out beyond the one year mark, as well as pay-per-use charging at Tesla’s high-speed Supercharger stations. The trunk space detail also shows the value gap between the two cars – the smaller Model 3 has less than half the interior storage volume across both its trunk and its ‘frunk’ (front trunk).

While a 5.6 second 0-60 time isn’t going to break any records, it does put the Model 3 in comfortable company with the Audi A3 and near the BMW 330i, and it’ll definitely feel like a fast car, especially for sedan owners coming to electric from the first time from fuel injection vehicles.

Crunchbase

  • Tesla

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
    • Location Palo Alto, CA
    • Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
    • Website https://www.tesla.com/
    • Full profile for Tesla

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Tesla
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

The Yard coworking space picks up $15 million in credit from IDB Bank

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard