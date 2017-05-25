Sherif Marakby rejoins Ford to lead self-driving after leaving Uber

After leaving his role at Uber as VP of Global Vehicle Programs in April, Sherif Marakby is back at Ford to lead its autonomous vehicles and electrifications program. Marakby’s new VP role was announced as part of a general executive re-organization revealed on Thursday under new Ford CEO Jim Hackett.

Marakby joined Uber in April 2016, coming from Ford where he worked for 25 years, most recently as Director of Global Electrical/Electronic Systems Engineering. When Marakby’s departure from Uber became public in April, he didn’t specific future plans or a reason for his departure.

In his new role at Ford, Marakby will be a VP reporting to EVP and President of Global Markets Jim Farley. Other noteworthy shifts in leadership from a technology perspective include Ken Washington stepping into the CTO role, and continuing as VP of Research and Engineering, and former CTO Raj Nair (who just spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017) moving to lead Ford’s North American operations.