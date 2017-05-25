Pokémon launches Magikarp Jump, a new iOS and Android game

There’s a new official mobile Pokémon game for iOS and Android devices, and it’s all about everyone’s favorite floppy fish: Magikarp. If you’re a longtime Pokémon fan, then you probably recall grinding with a Magikarp in your party to get it to level 20, whereupon (spoiler alert) it would blossom into a the powerful and awesome Gyarados.

While it was great to get the dragon-like Pokémon from a strategic standpoint, it was always bittersweet to say farewell to the adorable, ineffectual Magikarp. That’s why it’s great that this new mobile game is focused entirely on the fish with very few skills.

The game focuses on one of Magikarp’s few strong suits: Jumping. Your task as the player is to catch Magikarp and then train them to jump the highest. That involves feeding it berries, training it in a number of different ways and then having it compete at the jumping league.

It’s adorable and fun, and free to play (with in-app purchases), so check it out if you’re a fan of the series. I’m curious to see if it’ll keep player interest longer than either Super Mario Run or Pokémon Go, but a lot of that could depend on how much you like Magikarp. For me, the answer is very much a lot.