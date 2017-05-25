Mark Zuckerberg gets trolled on Harvard’s student newspaper ahead of commencement speech

Ahead of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s commencement speech at Harvard today, the school’s much-lauded student newspaper had some… interesting headlines to share.

“BREAKING: Mork Zinkletink Zonks all over the Internet!”

The bogus headlines, first spotted by Business Insider, came from an unauthorized user according to a statement given to TechCrunch by Crimson President Derek Cho .

Earlier today, The Harvard Crimson’s website was altered by an unauthorized user. We are currently working to repair the breach. We regret any inconvenience to our readers and look forward to the rest of Commencement.

It’s all a bit fitting given Zuckerberg’s own troubled past with The Crimson.

Back in 2004, while Zuckerberg was a student, he allegedly hacked into the email accounts of two editors of The Crimson to see a story ahead of press time written about claims of intellectual property theft made against his new website TheFacebook. He reportedly used failed login attempts from the editors on TheFacebook to guess their passwords and jump into their accounts.

The Crimson has currently returned to normal commencement fare, though Zuckerberg’s face will likely be returning to the site as he delivers his speech to the graduating class later today.

Featured Image: Getty Images/Win McNamee/Getty Images