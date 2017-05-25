HBO’s Silicon Valley gets renewed for fifth season, Erlich Bachman won’t return

HBO confirmed today that Silicon Valley will indeed be returning for a fifth season, but one of its stars, T.J. Miller, who plays the ever moronic Erlich Bachman, will not be rejoining the cast.

The Emmy-nominated show chronicles the pivots and pitfalls of startup life in silicon valley with a style that’s always current and sometimes a bit too real. Real life tech executives like Twitter’s former CEO Dick Costolo have worked with the show’s writers to refine its skewers on the tech industry.

Miller’s departure was confirmed by HBO to Variety:

“The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5. In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”

No word on how exactly he’s going to be written out of the show, but in the world of Silicon Valley there are always ample opportunities for exits.