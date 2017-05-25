Harry Stebbings and more join #PathFounders at #TheEuropas, June 13, London

In partnership with TechCrunch, PathFounders is the exclusive, invitation-only, event for startup Founders at The Europas Conference & Awards. With this, Founders get a special ‘founders and investors only’ half-day, on the day before The Europas (which they also join, for the whole thing), where they have dedicated sessions on building their company, fund-raising and also get to pitch their company in front of some of Europe’s key investors.

Here’s the agenda:

PATHFOUNDERS

• PITCHES: Founders, short pitches with slides

• How to build your brand – Harry Stebbings of 20 minute VC

• Growth-hacking workshop – by Growth Tribe

• How to PR your company right!, by Collette Ballou of Ballou PR

• Raising money from Angels, by serial angle investor Jeremy Yap

• VC investor panel

• Designing Your Culture Workshop

• PathFounders Fun Activities

As well as all that: it’s fun! The event networks people together in a convivial, unstuffy atmosphere.

The event is by invitation-only. You can apply in two ways. Either through literally pre-purchasing a ticket prior to selection or simply this form. (This ticket is for investors only).

Here’s a taster:

Because the conference and awards are supported by TechCrunch all PathFounders will get deep discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin, later this year.

The numbers at the event are purposely limited to up to 100 people, combined investors and entrepreneurs.

Included on PathFounders, is a ticket to The Europas Conference & Awards itself. Instead of thousands and thousands of people, think of a great summer event with 1,000 of the most interesting and useful people in the industry, including key investors and leading entrepreneurs.

• No secret VIP rooms, which means you get to interact with the Speakers

• Key Founders and investors speaking; featured attendees invited to just network

• Expert speeches, discussions, and Q&A directly from the main stage

• Intimate “breakout” sessions with key players on vertical topics

• The opportunity to meet almost everyone in those small groups, super-charging your networking

• Journalists from major tech titles, newspapers and business broadcasters

• A stunning awards dinner and party which honors both the hottest startups and the leading lights in the European startup scene

• All on one day to maximise your time in London

And what better way to do that in the summer sun, in London’s coolest part of town, with a drink in your hand, the prospect of some great conversations, and a fantastic party and celebration of the European startup scene in the evening.

There are three types of tickets available

• Daytime conference and evening awards tickets (valid all day, June 13th) – this ticket includes the daytime conference and the awards dinner with ceremony and after party. It includes refreshments and lunch during the conference, and the awards drinks reception and dinner. Get your ticket here.

• Evening Awards-only tickets (valid from 18.00 until midnight, June 13th) – this ticket is for the awards dinner with ceremony and after party. It includes the awards drinks reception and dinner. Individual tickets are on sale here.

If you wish to purchase a table for 10 or 12 guest or a half table for 5 guests, please contact petra@twistedtree.co.uk.

The Europas Awards 2017 are held in association with London Tech Week and sponsors include HereEast, Highland Europe, ihorizon, JAG Shaw Baker, Orrick, and Fieldhouse Associates.

Interested in sponsoring the Europas or hosting a table at the awards? Get in touch with:

Petra Johansson // petra@theeuropas.com