The final Valerian trailer makes me want to live in a thousand-planet city

This is the last trailer we’re getting for Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets before it hits theaters on July 21, 2017. The bright, bold sci-fi epic looks like trademark Besson, which is to say it looks like The Fifth Element.

Valerian’s similarity to Besson’s previous sci-fi oeuvre is a good thing until proven otherwise, and I won’t hear any complaints to the contrary until this thing is out and available to watch. Plus, Clive Owen is in it and the world needs more Clive Owen.

