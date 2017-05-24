Just some of the investors you’ll run into at #TheEuropas, June 13, London

In partnership with TechCrunch, The Europas Conference & Awards, is a different kind of tech startup event which features smaller breakout sessions on key subjects for startups, as well as main-stage speakers and panels. It’s also very different, in that there’s no “off-limits speaker room” at The Europas, so attendees can mingle easily with VIPs and speakers.

What that means for early stage startup founders is that you can go right up to them and talk. And that’s going to be even easier than just looking for a name badge, because the dedicated networking app for attendees will also allow you to check what they look like as well as arrange meetings. You can grab tickets here.

Even better, there’s a special VIP event on June 12, PathFounders, specifically geared to fund-raising startups and investors. This day features special programming, and the chance to pitch your startup in front of angels and VC investors.

Because the conference and awards are supported by TechCrunch all attendees will get deep discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin, later this year.

The Europas conference is followed by a glittering awards for the hottest startups in Europe, based on voting by expert judges and the industry itself. But key to it all is the people who come.

So here for you we present a list of just some of the investors who are down to attend either as a speaker or a featured guest. All the speaker bios and the agenda are on The Europas site.



Alex Macpherson, Octopusventures

Alex has been in the same position as many entrepreneurs having started, built and sold his own business. He founded Katalyst Ventures with his colleagues in 2000, creating the private angel network which would later be known as the Octopus Venture Partners. Over seven years, Alex led the business as CEO until its sale to Octopus in August 2007, providing succession plans for the executive team as a series of VCTs were raised to invest into 42 companies alongside the newly branded Octopus Venture Partners. Since 2007, the amount of assets that the Ventures team manages has risen from circa £20 million to in excess of £200 million at a time when the economy has seen the worst financial crisis in a generation.



Alice Bentinck, Entrepreneur First

Alice Bentinck is co-founder of Entrepreneur First, the early stage investor that builds deep tech companies from scratch. EF invests in individuals with computer science and engineering backgrounds and has built more than 100 companies. Their portfolio includes exits such as Magic Pony Technology to Twitter for a reported $150m and Represent to Custom Inc for close to $100m.



Angus Bankes, JustAddRed

Angus Bankes was founder and CTO of Moreover Technologies where he was recognised in the industry as a leader in the area of XML. At Moreover, Angus was one of the main advocates and driving force for the mass adoption of RSS feeds. In 2005 Moreover Technologies was acquired by Verisign (NASD: VRSN) where Angus ran the technology for both moreover.com and weblogs.com. He has now joined the Skimlinks team to cover the area of technology strategy and architecture. Angus gives regular talks to publishers and enterprises on such topics as the future of internet publishing, new distribution methods, social media and OpenID and enjoys forcing his colleagues to watch videos of himself appearing on 90s TV quiz shows.



Barbara Belvesi, Hardware Club

Barbara is an expert on all things Hardware and regular speaker at tech conferences. She is a co-founder of the Hardware Club, which has helped more than 100 founders build and scale amazing hardware companies. Barbara is also co-founder of Elephants and Ventures, a venture boutique whose portfolio includes Prynt, Lima, ISKN, and Kicker. She has been in the Venture Capital industry for many years and has invested in more than 15 startups. Recently, Barbara co-authored a book on the IoT.



Ben Tompkins, Eden Ventures

Ben joined Eden as a General Partner in 2006 and is one of Eden’s Investment Managers.

He joined the Eden team after 18 years of corporate finance experience in Europe and the US, most recently as Managing Director at Broadview International (now Jefferies) where he was responsible for building the global digital media practice. Ben focuses on opportunities in the internet, e-commerce, SaaS and games markets. He currently sits on the boards of Borro, Huddle, Reevoo and Green Man Gaming. What he loves about early stage investing is the daily interaction with entrepreneurs looking to build world-class companies.



Carlos Eduardo Espinal, Seedcamp

Carlos joined first round fund Seedcamp as Partner in 2010. Seedcamp invests smart capital into pre-seed and seed stage startups, providing up to €200k and a lifelong platform of Learning, Network and Capital to support the most ambitious Founders. To date it has invested in almost 200 companies. Prior to Seedcamp, Carlos was a venture capitalist at Doughty Hanson Technology Ventures, an early stage investment firm based in London. There he honed his understanding of what investors look for when considering an investment.



Chrys Chrysanthou, Notion Capital

Chrys joined Notion from Accel Partners where he was a VP on the investment team focusing primarily on B2B opportunities, within infrastructure software, cloud computing, IoT/M2M and Big Data technologies. Prior to Accel Chrys was at Amazon Web Services where he led Business Development efforts of the startup ecosystem, across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Before AWS he was COO of Living PlanIT, a B2B startup technology company in the IoT/M2M space, enabling the development of intelligent and sustainable urban-scale environments.



Daniel Korski, Public.io

Former Deputy Head of Policy, No 10. Special Adviser to David Cameron 2013 – 2016. Contributor to Politico.com, City AM. He has worked in Brussels as an Adviser to the EU Commission, for the European Council on Foreign Relations and as an adviser in the US State Department.



Debbie Wosskow, Allbright

Debbie Wosskow is an entrepreneur, investor and sharing economy expert. She is CEO of Love Home Swap, the world’s leading home exchange site – and recently announced a strategic partnership for this business with Wyndham Exchange & Rentals. Debbie is the author of ‘Unlocking the Sharing Economy’ – the independent review of the sharing economy commissioned by the UK government in 2014. She is also the Founding Chair of Sharing Economy UK – the new trade association for the sharing economy.



Eileen Burbridge, Passion Capital

Eileen Burbidge is a Partner at Passion Capital, the pre-eminent early-stage VC fund based in London. She brings extensive operational experience to her investment activities gleaned from business and product roles at Yahoo!, Skype, Apple and elsewhere. In addition to Passion Capital, Eileen is also the Chair of TechCity UK, which is the British government-backed organisation supporting digital business across the UK. She is also HM Treasury’s Special Envoy for FinTech appointed by then Chancellor George Osborne; Tech Ambassador for the Mayor of London’s office and served on former Prime Minister David Cameron’s Business Advisory Group.



Felix Peterson, Faber Ventures

Felix Petersen is CEO and Co-Founder of Amen, a Service for voicing strong opinions and ranking the world around you. Before he was co-founder of Plazes, one of the pioneering start-ups in the context and location based services area. Founded in 2005 it has been sold to Nokia in 2008. He´s also an active investor and advisor to companies like Soundcloud, Unlike.net, Dataminr, and Gidsy. Petersen has had numerous appearances in publications like Wired, the New York Times and many others as well as being a frequent speaker at conferences.



Francesca Warner, Downing Ventures

Check (short for Francesca) joined Downing in June 2015 as an Associate in the Downing Ventures team. Before joining Downing, she worked for three years in creative advertising at AMV BBDO on some of the UK’s biggest brands including BT. She graduated from Cambridge with a first class degree in 2012.



Fred Destin, Accel

Fred Destin joined Accel in 2014 and focuses on consumer and software investments. He is the lead investor and board member at Deliveroo, Pillpack and KNC. Prior to Accel, he was a partner at Atlas Ventures, where he worked with companies like Zoopla (public), Secret Escapes, Dailymotion (acquired by Orange), PriceMinister (acquired by Rakuten) and others. Fred grew up in Belgium and graduated from the Solvay Business School (University of Brussels). He blogs at: http://freddestin.com



Gabby Kahane, Angel investor

Gabbi has over 20 years experience in creating, positioning and developing the brands of early stage, growth stage and global businesses. He founded his first agency aged 23 and has worked across the entire marketing mix, in every major market and pretty much every sector. He is the founder of Cahane & Associates, a strategy consultancy focused on enabling large corporates to drive innovation and change; discover new business models and revenue streams; improve reputations, influence and value. He is the co-founder of Meanwhile, a ‘Venture Marketing’ firm focused on enabling growth stage companies to identify, create, position, build, develop, grow, acquire and sell brands. He also works with numerous startups and accelerators as an Investor, Advisor and Mentor and has contributed to product, brand and commercial strategy; introductions to co-founders, collaborators and commercial partners; and has raised awareness, capital (and a few eyebrows). He likes being tattooed. A lot.



Harry Stebbings, Atomico

Harry is the Founder of The Twenty Minute VC, the world’s largest independent venture capital podcast with over 100,000 listeners, partnerships with Mattermark and ProductHunt and guests from over 200VCs including the likes of Accel, Kleiner, Y Combinator, Benchmark and Index. He is also a contributor for TechCrunch covering all things startups and VC funding and has recently joined Jason Lemkin at Saastr to build out the platform and expand into new verticals.



Isabel Fox, White Cloud

Izzy Fox is Head of Venture Capital at White Cloud Capital investing in the US, Asia and Europe. Focused on four core sectors: consumer, healthcare, education and enterprise.

Izzy started out in finance, followed by financial PR (tech IPOs) before founding two corporate/tech PR firms. The first sold to Grayling. The second agency – IF Communications – had offices in London, New York and San Francisco and worked with leading brands including Silicon Valley Bank, LG, HP, VideoPlaza, InMobi, Assistly (Desk.com), Socialbakers, Inrix, Groupon, Fjord, Octopus Ventures, Wellington Partners and many, many more great companies. Sold to Photon in 2011. Isabel have been part of the founding team of two software start ups and an active investor in the UK and US. She is an advisor and angel investor in several start-ups including Adbrain, Jumio, BitPay, Get Around, Violin Memory, Tray.io, Cloud House, GetCrane and others.



Janne Kyttanen, WTF VC

Janne Kyttanen (born March 13, 1974, Finland) is a digital sculptor creating multidisciplinary work at the intersection of 3D printing, virtual & augmented reality. Kyttanen’s work has been featured in TIME Magazine’s ‘Design 100’, the people and ideas behind the world’s most influential design. He is best known for his revolutionary work with 3D printing and is considered to be one of the most influential artist designers of his generation. Janne currently resides between his two studios in Amsterdam and Los Angeles.



Jeff Lynn, Seedrs

Jeff Lynn is CEO and co-founder of Seedrs, the leading pan-European equity crowdfunding platform. Seedrs lets investors invest as much or as little as they like in startups they choose, and it lets startups raise capital from friends, family, angels, institutions and the crowds, all through a simple, online process. Seedrs is currently funding over £1 million per month into startups across Europe. In addition to running Seedrs, Jeff serves as founding Chairman of The Coalition for a Digital Economy (Coadec), a non-profit advocacy group for digital startups and SMEs, and as a non-executive director of Companies House, the UK government agency responsible for company registration, filings and data.



Jon Bradford, Motive Partners

Jon was formerly a founder of Techstars London (formerly Springboard), Difference Engine, Ignite100 accelerator programs in the UK; and co-founder of Startup Wise Guys. In a previous life, Jon trained as an accountant with Arthur Andersen, and subsequently has worked in various start-ups and turnarounds. He has worked in London, throughout Europe, Australia and also the United States.



Karen McCormick, Beringea

Karen is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Beringea responsible for making new investments and working with portfolio companies through to exit. Her investments include D3O Holdings Ltd, MatsSoft, Sealskinz, Thread, InContext Solutions, and Blis.

Karen also led investments into Monica Vinader, Watchfinder, Eagle Rock and Cross Solar. Karen was previously with the Boston Consulting Group and ran the Watches division of Swiss Army/Wenger. She also has experience with start-ups as both a founder and advisor. Karen has lived and worked in the US, Europe, and Asia, and has an MBA from INSEAD and a BSBA from Boston University. Karen has lived and worked in the US, Europe, and Asia, and has an MBA from INSEAD and a BSBA from Boston University.



Katie Leviten, Jam Jarinvestments

Investment Manager. Former innocent commercial category manager. Previously looked after James Caan’s consumer investments & launched HB Prime Advantage. Somerville college, Oxford-human sciences.



Mark Little, Angel Investor

Former Head of Twitter Ireland. Left RTE in December 2009 to set up the social news agency, Storyful, which extracts news from the social media noise. Storyful discovers, verifies and delivers the most valuable and authentic content on social media platforms and works with some of the world’s leading news brands. Former foreign Affairs Correspondent, Washington Correspondent and news anchor for RTE, the Irish national broadcaster.



Max Kelly, Techstars

Max is currently Managing Director of Techstars London. Techstars is the world’s leading accelerator programme for early stage start ups. Prior to Techstars, Max spent 12 years at Virgin where he was responsible for the strategy of the group and for starting new companies:Virgin Insight – delivered big data consultancy to all the Virgin companiesVirgin Mobile USA – grew to revenues of $1bn within 18 monthsVirgin Mobile Canada – voted best Canadian network in its launch yearVirgin Healthbank – freezing stem cells cryogenicallyThese companies exited for more than $500M for Richard Branson. Alongside his Virgin commitments, Max also co-founded lastsecondtickets.com which was successfully sold in 2014. He started his career at L’Oreal running the UK’s largest haircare brand – the irony was lost on no one. He was a scholar at Oxford University, where he obtained a First Class Degree in Chemistry.



Michael Jackson, Mangrove Capital

Formerly COO of Skype, Michael Jackson is a General Partner at Mangrove Capital Partners. Active across all of Europe, Russia and Israel, Michael spends his time looking for investable projects and advising portfolio companies as they grow into significant operations. His professional life always involved scaling and operating large consumer focused communications businesses. From development of mobile telephone operations, through the roll out of Tele2 in Europe to 26 million customers, to creation and establishment of 9 MVNO operations in Europe, Michael hopped over to Chief Operations Officer role at Skype. Here, with special responsibility for all aspects of Skype’s paid services, he led the organisation into 150 M euro plus within three years



Phillip Moehring, AngelList

Founder at Pirate Summit. Philipp Moehring, everything Europe at AngelList. Philipp Moehring was AngelList’s first European hire. Based in Berlin, he helps startups raise funding and investment capital and connect to the best investors. Philipp has been involved in more than 100 startups during his time as an investor, and has years of experience in the European startup and VC business. Prior to AngelList, he spent time at Seedcamp, where he helped build the accelerator program and international network; and at DuMont Venture and the High-Tech Gründerfonds in Germany. AngelList is the platform for startups. Angel investors use it to run syndicates, startups find investors and engineers, and engineers and designers find jobs at awesome startups.



Ralph Crouan, Hardware Club

Raphael is the Managing Director & Founder of the Startupbootcamp Internet of Things (IoT) Program in London. He’s a Founding Board Member & Chair for the SMEs in the AIOTI (Alliance for IoT Innovation) at the European Commission. He also founded the French IoT Think Tank – alongside key actors of the industry – to advise the government & support the French ecosystem on IoT trends & key challenges. After spending a few years in Telco & the last 14 at Apple (lately as Head for the Strategy & Business Development for iPhone & iPad in Business in EMEIA), he decided 3 years ago to turn the page on his Corporate life & come back to his love of entrepreneurship & innovation-driven companies. He is also actively engaged within the investment / VC community & angel investor / advisor himself to various Startups.



Reshma Sohoni, Seedcamp

Ms. Reshma Sohoni is a Managing Partner, Foundign Partner, Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Partner at Seedcamp. Ms. Sohoni co-manages Seedcamp and helped in its founding in 2007. She focuses on investments in B2B, fashion, gaming, travel, and financial services sectors. She serves as Senior Advisor at Anthemis Group. Ms. Sohoni serves as a Vice President at Innovation Advisors, Inc. Prior to joining Seedcamp, she worked with the ventures team at 3i. Prior to that, Ms. Sohoni spent over three years at Vodafone in their commercial strategy team, working across the Europe and Japan footprints in marketing strategy and pricing functions. Her venture capital career started at eVentures India. Ms. Sohoni started her career in the U.S. in investment banking with Broadview (now part of Jefferies). She serves as a Member of Advisory Board of Credo Ventures and a Member of Board of Advisors of LAUNCHub. Ms. Sohoni serves on the European Board of All Hands. She served on the board of Zoombu. Ms. Sohoni has received dual undergraduate degrees in Environmental Systems Engineering and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. degree from INSEAD in 2003.



Rob Moffat, Balderton Capital

Rob joined Balderton Capital in 2009 and was promoted to partner in 2015. He is currently a board director or observer with six portfolio companies: Carwow, Wooga, Nutmeg, Prodigy Finance, and Patients Know Best. Other investments he has worked with at Balderton include Qubit, Citymapper, Housetrip, Scoot and Archify. Rob’s focus sector is fintech, in particular insurance and retail financial services. Marketing is a particular area of interest, and Rob is responsible for best practice sharing in marketing across the portfolio. Prior to joining Balderton Rob worked for Google in London, as a Manager in the European Strategy and Operations team. He started his career with five years in strategy consulting with Bain, and holds an MBA from INSEAD and a Masters in Statistics from Cambridge.



Russell Buckley, Kindred Capital

I have turned my successful hobby of angel investing into becoming a full-time VC with Kindred Capital. Kindred Capital is taking a refreshing approach to early stage investing, continuing the founder-friendly approach I’ve been practicing over the last 3 years. Kindred Capital even shares 20% of the fund’s partner profits (carry) with the founders we invest in. Previously, I worked with the UK Government to help the cream of UK tech companies get Series A funding in the Afterburner Programme. This has raised $150 million since April 2014, from investors in the UK and Europe, as well as The Valley and Japan. I’ve also done angel investing via Ballpark Ventures and held a number of advisory and Non-Exec/Chairman roles and mentor startups at TechStars Accelerator.



Sandy McKinnon, Pentech Ventures

Dr. McKinnon brings to CertiVox more than 20 years experience in commercializing technology innovations, the last ten of these as a partner with Pentech Ventures. As a freelance technical and marketing consultant early in his career, and in partnership with Scientific Generics in Cambridge, Dr. McKinnon helped develop and run their Advance Technology Group. He then served as director of Knowledge Transfer & Technology and Research Services at Heriot-Watt University, where he helped in mentoring and fund raising for twelve spin-out companies.

Experienced in protecting and licensing his and his groups’ own IP, Dr. McKinnon has provided deep technical and market due-diligence services in many sectors for a variety of blue-chip companies and venture capitalists. In addition to CertiVox, he also serves on the Board of Directors for Acunu and OmniPerception.As a research fellow at Cambridge University, he working for six years in Nanotechnology with many of the pioneers in the field and earned a Ph.D. in Amorphous Semiconductors. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the University of Dundee.



Saul Klein, Local Globe

Saul Klein is a Partner at Localglobe, a new seed fund focussed on helping London’s most ambitious founders build game-changing businesses. Previously, Saul was a Partner at Index Ventures from 2007 until May 2015. In 2012, David Cameron appointed Saul to be the UK’s first tech envoy to Israel and a Technology Business Ambassador. He will serve as a judge in the Startup Battlefield competition. Saul brings over 15 years of experience successfully building and exiting companies in both the US and Europe as an Etrepreneur, Operator and Seed Investor.Most recently he was the Co – Founder and original CEO at what is now Lovefilm International (Amazon) and part of the original executive team at Skype (eBay).



Sean Seaton Rogers, PROFounders Capital

Sean is a founding Partner at PROfounders Capital. Since 2000, Sean has been investing in technology companies across both the US and Europe at both Balderton Capital (formerly Benchmark Capital Europe) and Commonwealth Capital Ventures in Boston. In addition to the PROfounders portfolio companies, he has in the past worked closely with others such as Bebo, Wonga.com, and ConstantContact. Sean has also worked as a strategy consultant with Bain & Company, in both the US and Europe. Sean received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated as a Palmer Scholar. In addition, Sean graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering from Rice University.



Sherry Coutu, Scale-Up Institute / Founders4Schools

Sherry is an entrepreneur, investor and advisor who currently chairs the Financial Strategy Advisory Group for the University of Cambridge, the Scale-Up Institute and Founders4Schools. She is a non-executive director for the London Stock Exchange Group and Zoopla. She also is a Tech Ambassador for the Mayor of London and serves on the Science, Industry and Translation Committee of the Royal Society. Sherry was awarded the CBE for services to entrepreneurship in 2013. In 2014 she authored the Scale-Up Report from which the Scale-Up Institute has been created.



Simon Murdoch, Episode1 Partners

Simon set up online bookstore Bookpages in 1996 and sold it to Amazon in 1998. As VP Europe for Amazon, he managed huge growth from start-up through to multimillion turnover and hundreds of staff. As an Angel investor, he has invested in Shazam, been chairman of VideoIsland (now merged with and renamed LoveFilm, and purchased in Feb 2011 by Amazon.com), Zoopla! and Shutl (currently chairman). Simon founded and funded FriendsAbroad.com, a social network for developing language skills and contacts abroad which was successfully sold to Lesson Nine GmbH, operators of language learning site Babbel.com. Simon is currently CEO of StormForward, an e-commerce conversion consultancy which helpsonline retailers to increase their online sales and profits.



Sitar Teli, Connect Ventures

Sitar is a managing partner of Connect Ventures, a seed-stage fund focusing on European internet and mobile companies. Connect Ventures’ investments include: Boiler Room, Citymapper, Typeform, Marvel, and Pact Coffee. Prior to Connect Ventures, Sitar was with Doughty Hanson Technology Ventures for seven years and led that firm’s investment in SoundCloud, where she was a board member for several years. Prior to becoming a venture capitalist, she spent three years with technology M&A bank Broadview (now part of Jefferies).



Stephane Grantchev, LaunchHub

Stephane has 15 years experience in the IT and digital space, big part of it in the mobile/telecom area. He started his career in France, initially as Adviser to the CTO of Sema – large IT integrator (acquired by Atos Origin), and later in Orange / France Telecom where he was Head of Innovations for the Orange France mobile entity. In 2009 Stephane became Sales Director for the CEE region at Velti – a leading mobile marketing and advertising company. Stephane joined LAUNCHub in June 2013, actively supporting the Bulgarian mobile and entrepreneur community and event scene contributing its grow, he co-founded in 2009 MobileMonday Sofia; co-organized in 2013 the Balkan Venture Forum Sofia, large starup-investors conference in Bulgaria. He is passionate about innovation, new technologies as well as meeting new people and building new connections.



Tracy Doree, Kindred Partners

Tracy Dorée is a Founding Partner Kindred Capital. Tracy Dorée is the Co-Founder of Fab UK and serves as its Chief Executive Officer. She serves as Senior Vice President of Merchandising & Design for Europe at Fab, Inc. Tracy Dorée serves as an Investment Manager at MMC VENTURES Ltd. She joined MMC VENTURES in 2008 and is a Member of Investment team. Tracy Dorée is responsible for sourcing and executing new investments and managing individual portfolio companies. Prior to this, she gained experience in investment banking at NM Rothschild and strategy consulting at Accenture. Tracy Dorée served as Non-Executive Director of Base79 Limited. She holds a M.A. in Mathematics (first) from Balliol College, Oxford University.



Tugce Ergul, Angel Labs

“Tugce Ergul is a co-founder at Angel Labs, a global “investor accelerator” based in Silicon Valley. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Angel Labs is the world’s first investor accelerator with a focus on supercharging investor ecosystems all around the world and building connected & educated investor groups. Angel Labs’ goal is to make an impact on the liquidity side of the entrepreneurial equation, democratize venture capital and create smart capital for entrepreneurs. Tugce has been and continues to be a national and international consultant and speaker on economic development, angel and venture financing for numerous countries and NGOs including the EU and OECD. Tugce has worked closely with several countries on their national entrepreneurship programs and with digital & media companies on their startup partnerships.Tugce is also the Chapter Lead of Girls in Tech Italy, an international organization focused on the empowerment, engagement and education of women in tech.



Vishal Gulati, Draper Esprit

Vishal Gulati: Vishal serves as a venture partner specialising in digital health at DFJ Esprit, Europe’s leading Silicon Valley style venture capital firm with over $1b under management. Since 2012, Vishal has been Europe’s leading promoter of investment into the emerging digital health sector and chairman of Digital Health Forum, which supports the best in class digital health companies to grow into global enterprises. Vishal serves on several boards including Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Cambridge, UK), a gene editing company; Fluidics Analytics (Cambridge, UK), a next gen protein discovery engine, Frameshift a healthcare information flow platform (London, UK) and EcoEos (San Francisco, USA), a consumer genomics business. His previous investments include Napo Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark, Renovo and Phagenesis.



Volder Hirsch, Angel Investor

Volker is a mobile veteran with more than 15 years in the space as an angel investor, (co-) founder, advisor and mentor. He is currently the Chairman of Bibblio Learning and a Venture Partner at Emerge Venturelabs’ ed-tech accelerator. He is also a co-founder of Blue Beck, a game and app development studio. He previously was the Global Head of Business Development – Games for BlackBerry where he arrived via the acquisition of mobile social gaming platform Scoreloop where he was Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel. Prior to this, he co-founded Connect2Media, where he was instrumental to securing funding and shape the company’s face through acquisitions.



Wendy White, Entrepreneur First

Wendy Tan-White is Founder and CMO of fast growth software company Moonfruit which provides small businesses with a simple but powerful DIY website builder giving them total design control. She founded http://www.moonfruit.com in 1999, as CEO raising significant venture capital from Macromedia and LVMH. Moonfruit was sold to Gandi Group in 2005 where Wendy became Marketing Director but catalysed by high growth it was spun back out as a separate company, raising $2.25m from Stephens(US) in Sept 2010 to scale internationally. A BEng in Computer Science from Imperial College, London led her to a career in IT and finance. She was part of start-up team which set up http://www.egg.com, the UKâ€™s first Internet bank. Wendy was also part of the team who set-up http://www.zopa.com in 2004, the first European peer to peer lending website.

