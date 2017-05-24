Have a robotic startup or project? We want you on stage at TechCrunch Session: Robotics this July 17 at MIT. We’re looking for students to demo and early stage startups to pitch. If selected, both will get free tickets and exhibit space at the event. Use this form to apply.

This opportunity will put participants in front of the companies, founders and engineers driving the robotics field forward. Pitch-off participants will get several minutes to make their case in a competition for a chance to exhibit their creation at Disrupt SF. Selected participants will reveal their company to the audience and a group of expert judges who will ultimately pick a winner.

Students should apply for the demo slots, which feature more time on the main stage to tell their story. High school students to grad students should apply. We’re looking for projects that can shift the industry. Please note, you must have a working robotic demo for this opportunity.

Over the last few weeks, TechCrunch has met with countless robotics companies in Boston, Pittsburgh and elsewhere. This event is going to be epic. The lineup of speakers and companies participating is amazing and there’s still an opportunity to get involved. Drop us a line with speaker and topic suggestions.

Our aim is to bring together the key players in robotics. That includes the investors and founders focused on building the next iRobot, Kiva and Intuitive Surgical. We’ll stir into that mix the technologists, researchers and engineering students working on the latest stuff, like soft robotics, collaborative robotics, undersea and airborne robotics and that welcoming, all-purpose robot you always wanted to meet you at the door with a cold beer.

Tickets for the event are currently available. Seating is very limited so don’t wait. Grab them while you can.

We are also happy to announce that MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is a key sponsor. The event is absolutely global, but there is no better place to stage the gathering than Boston.