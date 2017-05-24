Hands On
DJI’s Cute $499 Spark Drone | Crunch Report
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Peloton is now a unicorn because of the spinning class craze
Today’s Stories
- DJI’s tiny new Spark drone is $499 and kind of a big deal
- Unity, whose software powers half of all new mobile games, lands $400 million from Silver Lake
- Tennis star Serena Williams joins SurveyMonkey’s board
- SoftBank’s Nvidia stake is reportedly worth $4BN
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited by: Gregory Manalo
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
