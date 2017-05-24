As you may have noticed TechCrunch is coming back to Israel with a Meetup + Pitch-off in Tel Aviv because we had a great time last year. The event will be on June 28, at Trask, between 6-10 p.m.

Israel is one of the world’s fastest-growing and most impressive startup ecosystems, and we simply can’t resist coming back. If you feel you have the chops to compete in the Pitch-off, applications are open now! All applications must be in by June 6.

We’ll select approximately 8 to 10 great startups to explain to our panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in two minutes or less why their startup is awesome. And the best part is that you’ll be competing for an opportunity to attend TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin.

First Place: A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin

A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin Second Place: Two tickets to attend TechCrunchDisrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin

Two tickets to attend TechCrunchDisrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin Third Place: One ticket to attend TechCrunchDisrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin

But that’s not all. Alongside the traditional Pitch-Off, we’ll also have a few guests on our stage for fireside chats. They’ll all be announced soon, so grab your seat and stay tuned!

The whole thing goes down on June 28.

Buy tickets here!

Also, shout out to our kick-ass sponsors Leumi Tech and Blonde 2.0.

Send your application and see you soon!