James Corden is getting his own Snapchat show, the first from CBS

Thanks to James Corden, CBS will now join a number of other major media publishers in creating content for Snapchat’s Shows – the social service’s smattering of short-form original video series found in the app’s “Discover” section. The network announced this morning that James Corden will star in a new show on Snapchat called “James Corden’s Next James Corden,” arriving later this fall.

The series’ premise is a fictional reality competition where the late-night TV host goes looking for a replacement. As CBS explains in its description of the series, Corden “knows that someday, years and years from now, he’ll have to hand over the reins to a new host, and he wants ample time to select and groom a worthy successor.”

CBS notes that James Corden isn’t actually leaving The Late Late Show any time soon, in case that’s not clear.

However, Corden does seem to be getting involved in the production of a lot of digital media outside of traditional TV these days. His late show segment “Carpool Karaoke” is also making its way over to Apple Music, where it will serve to help bolster Apple’s own efforts in original video. (That series’ launch has been delayed until later this year, however.)

Corden’s new Snapchat show will be a six-episode series featuring Corden along with band leader Reggie Watts, and will be exec-produced by Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, from CBS Interactive in partnership with Fulwell 73, and in association with CBS Productions.

CBS declined to offer any other information about the show itself, when asked, like episode length or if and how the series will be monetized – for example, through a show sponsor or ads.

Snapchat has been pushing its shows as a differentiating factor that could appeal to advertisers, as its fierce competition with Facebook and Instagram continues. Its Discover section today is primarily filled with daily magazine-style publications from around 40 partners, but, more recently, the company has been expanding its lineup of partners for video series.

Snapchat has deals with NBCUniversal, Disney/ABC, Vice, BBC, A&E, MGM, and others, as of late. And while its app may not command an audience as large as Facebook’s or Google’s YouTube, it has a cool factor because of its young demographic. It can also leverage some of the app’s tricks, like tap to fast-forward, to keep users engaged with its video content despite mobile users’ often short attention spans.

Corden isn’t the first late night host to hit Snapchat Discover, Variety has pointed out. Jimmy Fallon launched a “Tonight Show” offshoot in November, and Conan O’Brien has signed on to produce an upcoming animated series.