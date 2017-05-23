G2 Crowd raises $30 million for its Yelp for business review service

Putting their own money where their business is, the founders of G2 Crowd joined a new $30 million financing for their business review platform.

The round was led by Accel and included undisclosed industry executives and corporate dollars from the professional networking site (and Microsoft subsidiary) LinkedIn.

The company said it will use the funds to speed up the development and marketing of its review service.

Now companies can throw the same shade at each other and extort goods and services for positive reviews in the same way that you trade positive yelp reviews for kombucha and quinoa salads from the take-out vegan place on the corner (I’m looking at you, everyone who lives in San Francisco). Or alternatively, now companies can game the system with a slew of fake reviews.

“There is a paradigm shift occurring as [business] buyers increasingly behave like consumers, relying on authentic online reviews and social media to make purchase decisions and no other company is better suited to catalyze this market opportunity than G2 Crowd,” said Accel Partner, Arun Mathew in a statement.

So far, G2 has seen 170,000 verified-user reviews of business software and solutions, while 230,000 business professionals have signed up to the site.

Reviews are in on over 25,000 products, the company said in its statement, in more than 800 business categories. If a customer wanted to see how a service like Fastly stacked up against its competition, they could go to G2 Crowd and check it out.

Humbly, G2 Crowd said that its efforts have defined a new industry. But don’t take my word for it, take the word of these executives, who prove my point.

“G2 Crowd is an important partner in expanding online advocacy for IBM. The user review platform is giving us new ways to connect to our customers, hear their feedback about our products and services, and strengthen our culture of customer centricity.” Kevin Eagan, Chief Digital Experience Officer, IBM “Terminus is a pioneer and defining technology platform of the recently emerged account-based marketing category. As a disruptive software company, we do not fit the standard category definitions of traditional analyst firms. G2 Crowd recognizes that an evolving technology is not built around a definition, it is built around the needs of buyers and business. They work with our team to understand the industry need and create a resource where buyers can learn more about how account-based marketing software might benefit their business.” Eric Spett, CEO, Terminus. “The reviews and rankings and, ultimately, the research that comes out of all the data we get from G2 Crowd fuel our content pipeline throughout the year. It’s an incredibly powerful competitive intelligence tool for us—to understand what our customers think about the industry, Marketo, and other solutions in the space. Furthermore, we get powerful, real-time feedback about how our customers feel about doing business with Marketo.” Karen Steele, group vice president of corporate marketing, Marketo

