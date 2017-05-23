Healthcare booking platform DocPlanner raises €15M Series D

DocPlanner, the European online booking platform for healthcare appointments, has raised €15 million in Series D funding, just ten months after announcing a larger Series C round of $20 million (~€18m). Leading the round is existing investors Enern Investments, and Target Global, in addition to London-based One Peak Partners.

It brings the total raised by DocPlanner to approximately €46 million, whilst the company says it will use the new capital to open new offices in Brazil and Mexico over the next six months, and for marketing and sales in DocPlanner’s core markets in Southern Europe and Latin America.

DocPlanner operates both a consumer-facing marketplace, and cloud software for private healthcare providers, including individual doctors, dentists and other healthcare professionals (such as dietitians and psychologists), and for small and large clinics.

The medical professionals on the platform can use it to manage their professional profile, such as following and responding to reviews submitted by patients, and, crucially, take bookings through the site.

Behind the scenes, DocPlanner offers calendar management and various other clinic administration/office features, including a personal tele-assistant, and automatic appointment reminders. It claims to process 340,000 bookings per month, up from 200,000 in June last year.

At the time of the company’s Series C round, DocPlanner also announced it had merged with Spanish healthcare platform Doctoralia. The Poland-based startup has also not ruled out further acquisitions of “young, innovative cloud-based software companies” to accelerate the expansion of its SaaS capabilities “with the aim of providing more advanced solutions to doctor practices”.

Mariusz Gralewski, founder and CEO of DocPlanner, says in a statement: “We continue the process of integrating the DocPlanner and Doctoralia teams and have already developed a very coherent and well-functioning organisation with a common mission and strategy. We have been able to take the best practices and capabilities from each business to create something that is way beyond the sum of its parts.

“In addition to consolidating our presence in core markets, our goal with the new funding is to expand our offering to doctors by moving beyond the calendar management. This will also help us accomplish our global mission to ‘make the healthcare experience more human’.”